HCSTSI for making effective strategy to control gas, electricity, petroleum prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Saleemuddin Qureshi Wednesday emphasized the need to formulate an effective strategy for overcoming inflation particularly electricity, gas and petroleum prices.

He, in a statement, said an increase in electricity, gas and petroleum tariff had badly affected the living standard of the common people adding the recent increase in petroleum prices would put an extra burden on the income of middle class people.

He asked the quarter concerned to devise such policies which could help in strengthening the economy and provide relief to the common people.