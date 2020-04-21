UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI For Opening Trade Activities With SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana on Tuesday emphasized the need of formation of Standard Operating Procedures for trade and industrial sectors with scientific basis so that business community could carry out economic activities without violation of government advices.

The continuous lockdown as a result of COVID-19 is badly affecting the socioeconomic conditions of the common people even it played havoc for white collar persons as well as traders and industrialists to maintain minimum scale of living standards, he said that only the effective strategy in consultation with economic experts and concerned stakeholders can bring out the country from economy crisis.

The closure of markets and industries for unlimited period would further bring the economy catastrophe therefore the formation of Standard Operating Procedure on scientific basis with realization issues of business community is become the need of the hour, he said and urged the government to announce maximum incentives for traders and industrialists in order to meet the challenges of economic crisis.

The President HCSTSI appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Governor State Bank of Pakistan to restore trade and industrial activities with effective SOPs with incentives and reduction in interest rate. The business community is ready to extend full cooperation and support to the government in this direction, he assured.

