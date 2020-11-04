UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Hails PM's Energy Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

HCSTSI hails PM's energy package

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Saleemuddin Qureshi has eulogized the energy package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that it will not only beneficial for the industrialists but also help in enhancing foreign reserves with exports of country made products to international markets.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the industrialists of the country were feeling satisfaction with announcement of energy package however, he said that such incentives should also be announced for big industries which also suffered huge financial losses due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

He said that prime minister and his economic team should also realize the difficulties of small traders and announce a relief package for them so that besides industries, the trade activities could get momentum with rapid pace for progress and prosperity of the country.

