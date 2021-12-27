HCSTSI President congratulates Haji Mouhammad Yaqoob on his win in FPCCI elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has congratulated Haji Muhammad Yaqoob who elected unopposed as the Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the FPCCI annual elections 2022.

In a statement here on Monday, Muhammad Altad Memon said that it was the honour that on recommendation of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders and Smally Industry, the FPCCI has recognized the HCSTSI and nominated its candidate for the post of Vice President.

He thanked to All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry for nominating Haji Muhammad Yaqoob,adding he was fully aware of the issues being faced by the small traders and industrialists and would strive hard for protection of their rights at the FPCCI platform.