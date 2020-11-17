HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza construction on M-19 at Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded construction of new toll plaza on M-9 at Hyderabad in order to avert the traffic jam for collection of toll ta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded construction of new toll plaza on M-9 at Hyderabad in order to avert the traffic jam for collection of toll tax.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that wastage of time as a result of traffic jam at present Hyderabad toll plaza for toll tax collection has become order of the day causing great inconvenience to commuters particularly the traders and industrialists.

He appealed officials concerned to take notice of the situation as smoke of vehicles also posing great threats to commuters.

He said that construction of new toll plaza with maximum toll tax collection booths could ease the issue of traffic jam, therefore, the authorities concerned should consider the proposal for the interests of the commuters.