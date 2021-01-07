UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI President Emphasizes Practical Measures Against Inflation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

HCSTSI President emphasizes practical measures against inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has emphasized the need for practical measures to control inflation, adding that increasing price hike on essential commodities cannot be controlled without effective strategy.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the prices of daily use goods went beyond the reach of common man while increasing gas and power tariff also putting lumbering their income.

Despite claims, the inflation graph is being increased on daily basis, he said and added that high prices on medicines also deprived the common people to get health treatment.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take serious notice of the situation and to initiate practical measures with effective strategy for bringing the prices of essential goods as well as power, gas and patrol down so that the people of the country could take sigh of relief.

