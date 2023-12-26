HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industrial zones

(@FahadShabbir)

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq

Shaikhani on Tuesday appealed to the government to resolve the issue of gas shortage and low-pressure

in all industrial zones of Sindh.

He said that due to the increase in gas prices miseries of various key sectors of the economy particularly industries like textiles, leather, confectionery, iron, steel, bangle industries and beverages, which depend on gas have also increased.

Farooq said that on the invitation of the HCSTSI, Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir met the industrialists and during his visit, the issue of shortage of gas and low pressure was raised on which he promised to solve the issue.

He appealed to the government to resolve the issue and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industrial and commercial units to strengthen the country's economy.

