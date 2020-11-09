HCSTSI President underlines sincere administrative measures to control inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has underlined the need of sincere administrative measures to control inflation adding that immediate efforts are required to provide sigh of relief to the people against price hike of essential commodities

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that timely completion of tendering process for wheat and sugar imports could avert the crisis but the bureaucratic hurdles due to unknown fears had caused shortage of wheat and sugar in the country.

The government should make confidence building measures so that the administrative officers could discharge their responsibilities without any fear or chaos, he added.

The incentives announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan including fifty percent reduction in electricity tariff would help the small and medium enterprises to enhance the quantum of locally made products and earn foreign exchange with exports of these products, he said and added that such positives steps would definitely stabilize the Currency and help in controlling inflation.