UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI President Underlines Sincere Administrative Measures To Control Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:03 PM

HCSTSI President underlines sincere administrative measures to control inflation

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has underlined the need of sincere administrative measures to control inflation adding that immediate efforts are required to provide sigh of relief to the people against price hike of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has underlined the need of sincere administrative measures to control inflation adding that immediate efforts are required to provide sigh of relief to the people against price hike of essential commodities.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that timely completion of tendering process for wheat and sugar imports could avert the crisis but the bureaucratic hurdles due to unknown fears had caused shortage of wheat and sugar in the country.

The government should make confidence building measures so that the administrative officers could discharge their responsibilities without any fear or chaos, he added.

The incentives announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan including fifty percent reduction in electricity tariff would help the small and medium enterprises to enhance the quantum of locally made products and earn foreign exchange with exports of these products, he said and added that such positives steps would definitely stabilize the Currency and help in controlling inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Exports Hyderabad Price Chamber Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

Al Zahia launches final phase of &#039;Al Yasmeen ..

5 minutes ago

ZHO, Fujairah Charity to strengthen services provi ..

5 minutes ago

ENOC launches containerised fuel tanks for compani ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador calls on Army Chief  Gen Qamar ..

9 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister discuss joint ..

20 minutes ago

Biden Presidency Poses No Threat to F-35, Patriot ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.