HCSTSI President Urges GIS Implementation For Sindh Small Industries

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani on Monday has urged the Sindh government for implementation of Geographical Information System (GIS) for Small Industrial Initiatives in Sindh Small Industry Corporation (SSIC)

In a letter written to caretaker provincial Minister for Revenue, Commerce and Industry Muhammad Younus Dahga, he said that there was a need to master geographic information system through a modern technology that will lead to success in database integration, overall productivity and creating superior management dashboards. He reminded that this system had already been implemented in the board of revenue, education department and PDMA and it was providing excellent results too.

The President HCSTSI briefly explained that this system would provide infrastructure for small scale industries, promote them, provide training to the youth of the province in various crafts and trades, encourage the establishment of small scale industries in rural areas and design the artisans according to the market demand and also provide assistance in adaptation.

It will also provide excellent support to SSIC in providing facilities to the artisans during participation in fairs and exhibitions in handicraft shops, local and foreign markets, he said.

According to him, this system will also provide insight into geographical aspects of operations, help in depth analysis, allocation of resources and identification of potential risks. It will help in finding new small scale industries in Sindh province.

He said that in order to implement this system, it was necessary for the management to work as a team to understand the challenges and collect spatial data, maps, satellite images and other geographic information required for the dashboard along with effective use of the system.

He concluded by saying that the world was taking the help of technology to improve its systems and it was high time that the Sindh government should also make technology an integral part of its administrative affairs so that the province witness more development and investor’s confidence could also be restored.

