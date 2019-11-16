HCSTSI supports Ataa Chakki owners' demand of enhancing wheat quota

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Daulat Ram Lohana, expressed concern over insufficient supply of wheat to 'Ataa Chakkis'- small flour producing units- of Hyderabad by Sindh Food Department.

Talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Ataa Chakki Owners Association which called on here at his office on Saturday,the President HCSTSI has agreed with the demand of enhancing their quota so that these flour units could meet consumers' demand.

A majority of people prefer to purchase flour from these small units instead of large flour mills, he said adding that therefore owners of the big units have no other choice except of sending their product to other cities.

These Ataa Chakkis were unable to cater the need of citizens of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad due to insufficient wheat supply from food department, he maintained and appealed to high ups of the Federal and provincial governments to enhance quota of small flour units.

He also demanded strict action against wheat hoarders as well as corrupt officers of food departments in order to overcome the artificially created wheat shortage in Hyderabad.