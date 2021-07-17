UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDF Board Accords Approval To Business Model For Energy Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

HDF Board accords approval to business model for energy projects

Hydel Development Fund Board on Saturday approved business model for the funding of ongoing and news projects besides giving go ahead for the financial audit of the fund by a well reputed firm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Hydel Development Fund Board on Saturday approved business model for the funding of ongoing and news projects besides giving go ahead for the financial audit of the fund by a well reputed firm.

The approval was given in 15th meeting of Hydel Development Fund Board was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries and members of the board attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress on implementation of the decisions taken in the last board meeting and approved the estimated budget for the financial year 2021-22 for the new and ongoing projects being executed by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

The estimated budget for 20 ongoing and 19 new schemes was proposed @ Rs. 20.00 billion.

The meeting was informed that annual accounts of Hydel Development Fund have also been prepared for the financial year 2020-21 adding that the fund has generated a profit of Rs 879.

461 million during the said financial year.

The chief minister on this occasion directed the authorities of PEDO to expedite work on ongoing energy projects and take concrete steps for initiating physical work on new projects well in time.

He also directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the purchase of land for Balakot and Kalam-Gabral Hydro power projects so as to start physical work on the said projects within stipulated time frames.

The chief minister said that current financial year was of vital importance for the execution of development projects in pipeline and the provincial government wanted to see physical progress on the development projects adding that the completion of due for completion projects was top most priority of the incumbent government so that public could benefit from those projects without any delay.

The chief minister also directed the authorities of PEDO to submit a detailed progress report on the ongoing energy projects especially micro hydro power projects within a period of one week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Budget Progress Balakot Amjad Ali From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reopens border for Afghans ahead of Eid u ..

5 minutes ago

Woman killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

1 minute ago

Over 1,006 mills of wheat, flour, edible oil facil ..

1 minute ago

Anushka with Kohli obliges fan with a picture

9 minutes ago

PM Imran pays homage to Imam Bukhari in Samarkand

12 minutes ago

3 held with narcotics

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.