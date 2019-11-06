UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDIP Gets Rs 114 Mln For Up-gradation Of Laboratories

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

HDIP gets Rs 114 mln for up-gradation of laboratories

Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), during first four months of the current fiscal year, had so far received Rs 114.252 million for up-gradation of its laboratories and to ensure provision of quality petroleum products to consumers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), during first four months of the current fiscal year, had so far received Rs 114.252 million for up-gradation of its laboratories and to ensure provision of quality petroleum products to consumers across the country.

The government, under the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20, had allocated Rs 147.960 million to execute two projects for up-gradation of HDIP testing laboratories in different cities.

"An amount of Rs 70 million will be utilized in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country, and Rs 77.960 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Answering a question, he said a well-coordinated and effective system was in place to ensure provision of quality fuel at both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country by conducting regular checking of the gasoline products and measuring gadgets.

He said authorized inspection teams were visiting petrol and CNG stations randomly to check quality and quantity of the fuel, being sold there, as per Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's approved standards and measuring equipment.

The official said the outlets, which were found involved in selling substandard fuel and less measuring, were penalized as per the law by imposing fine and sealing their premises.

Under a policy, he said, imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, were allowed to use in the country.

"The quality of the product for all importers is tested by Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels.Sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers' surveyors," the official said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar CNG Petrol Quetta Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Fine Gas From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

6 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

36 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

36 minutes ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

37 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.