HDIP gets Rs 114 mln for up-gradation of laboratories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), during first four months of the current fiscal year, had so far received Rs 114.252 million for up-gradation of its laboratories and to ensure provision of quality petroleum products to consumers across the country.

The government, under the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20, had allocated Rs 147.960 million to execute two projects for up-gradation of HDIP testing laboratories in different cities.

"An amount of Rs 70 million will be utilized in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country, and Rs 77.960 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Answering a question, he said a well-coordinated and effective system was in place to ensure provision of quality fuel at both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country by conducting regular checking of the gasoline products and measuring gadgets.

He said authorized inspection teams were visiting petrol and CNG stations randomly to check quality and quantity of the fuel, being sold there, as per Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's approved standards and measuring equipment.

The official said the outlets, which were found involved in selling substandard fuel and less measuring, were penalized as per the law by imposing fine and sealing their premises.

Under a policy, he said, imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, were allowed to use in the country.

"The quality of the product for all importers is tested by Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels.Sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers' surveyors," the official said.