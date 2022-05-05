VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Europe is not ready for a ban on gas supplies from Russia, the cessation of supplies would affect industry and the economy, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said.

"I don't think that today we are ready for an embargo.

Unless we are ready to accept the consequences. Because one thing needs to be clearly understood: our gas supply is ensured not by our own production in Europe, but by supplies from Russia. We have created a task force on gas to see how we can contribute to deliveries," Stern told the Kurier newspaper.