BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said that there is a possibility Germany might have to increase the planned gas levy if gas prices stay high.

Maubach defended the surcharge, saying that it "contributes to supply security," in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

"It remains unclear whether it (the gas levy) needs to be increased. It depends on the prices on the markets, in this case on the gas markets," Maubach said, adding that if current "very, very high prices" persist, there is "some possibility that the gas surcharge will have to be increased.

"

The gas levy, which the government plans to impose from October 1, was designed to help gas suppliers cope with hiking import prices by distributing some of the burden on consumers. According to German media, the surcharge will cost up to 400-600 Euros ($398-597) a year for a family of four.

Germany may face a grave energy crisis in winter due to shrinking gas supplies from Russia. On Friday, Gazprom shut down the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline due to an engine malfunction and a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor.