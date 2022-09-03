UrduPoint.com

Head Of Germany's Uniper Says Increase Of Gas Surcharge Possible

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Head of Germany's Uniper Says Increase of Gas Surcharge Possible

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said that there is a possibility Germany might have to increase the planned gas levy if gas prices stay high.

Maubach defended the surcharge, saying that it "contributes to supply security," in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

"It remains unclear whether it (the gas levy) needs to be increased. It depends on the prices on the markets, in this case on the gas markets," Maubach said, adding that if current "very, very high prices" persist, there is "some possibility that the gas surcharge will have to be increased.

"

The gas levy, which the government plans to impose from October 1, was designed to help gas suppliers cope with hiking import prices by distributing some of the burden on consumers. According to German media, the surcharge will cost up to 400-600 Euros ($398-597) a year for a family of four.

Germany may face a grave energy crisis in winter due to shrinking gas supplies from Russia. On Friday, Gazprom shut down the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline due to an engine malfunction and a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Russia Energy Crisis German Germany Nord May October Gas Market Family Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

5 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

13 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

13 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.