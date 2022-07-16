(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The new head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC, Farhat Bengdara, appointed by the government in Tripoli, announced the removal of force majeure from all fields and oil ports.

"The National Oil Corporation announces the cancellation of force majeure and the complete cessation of the closure of all Libyan fields and ports, from today, July 15," Bengdara said during a press conference in Benghazi.

Libya's Government of National Unity announced on Thursday that it had changed the head of the NOC, but the former leadership said the transfer of power had been carried out at gunpoint.

The NOC announced in April that it was suspending operations at the large El Sharara and El Fil fields. Force majeure was also in effect from April to July 13 in the oil ports of Brega and Zueitina.

According to a number of Libyan media, protesters entered the NOC facilities and demanded that the head of the GNU, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, transfer power to the recently elected head of the new Libyan Cabinet, Fathi Bashagha. In May, Bashagha, after an unsuccessful attempt to locate the cabinet in Tripoli, announced that the government would start working in the city of Sirte.