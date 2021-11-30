UrduPoint.com

Head Of Moldovan Company Used To Settle Gas Debt With Russia's Gazprom Steps Down

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Head of Moldovan Company Used to Settle Gas Debt With Russia's Gazprom Steps Down

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Vyacheslav Yeni, the director of the state-owned Termoelectrica company, through which Moldova paid off its gas debt to Gazprom, is leaving his post on December 1 amid suspicions of illicit enrichment, the company announced on Monday.

On November 25, the Moldovan parliament, at the request of the government, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the $74 million debt to Gazprom for gas received in October and November. The next day Russian gas giant Gazprom confirmed receiving the payment from Moldovagaz.

The funds were transferred to the state-owned energy company, Energocom, in the form of arrears of the same value held by Moldovagaz towards Termoelectrica for gas deliveries in 2002-2008.

"The General Director of Termoelectrica ends his mandate from December 1. Vyacheslav Yeni has served as the general director of Termoelectrica for six years, that is, for three consecutive terms," the company said in a statement.

Yeni, in turn, wrote on Facebook that he hoped the company would be "reborn from the ashes, like a Phoenix, and will continue to develop."

The decision to step down came after the anti-corruption prosecutor's office announced on November 24 that Yeni was suspected of illicit enrichment. The investigation claimed that in 2015-2021, Yeni's expenses exceeded income by $217,000 and that he also acquired ten real estate units through intermediaries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget Facebook Company Same Reading Phoenix Moldova Money October November December Gas Post From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

41 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

1 hour ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

1 hour ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.