Head of Naftogaz Says New Contract on Gas Transit With Russia Not to Be Signed by Year-end

The head of Ukraine's Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, said Wednesday that a new gas transit contract with Russia would hardly be signed by the end of the year

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The head of Ukraine 's Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, said Wednesday that a new gas transit contract with Russia would hardly be signed by the end of the year.

"I hope the contract will be signed. But it seems to me that now we can say the probability of signing a new contract by January 1 is very, very small. In mathematics, there is such a concept - it continuously tends to zero every minute. But we hope for the best," Kobolev said.