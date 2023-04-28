UrduPoint.com

Head Of OPEC Underlines Its Role In Promoting Oil Market Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Head of OPEC underlines its role in promoting oil market stability

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plays a "vital role" in supporting oil market stability, the organization's chief said on Thursday, in an apparent defense of surprise output cuts earlier this month.

Addressing a joint workshop with the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, Haitham Al Ghais said OPEC and its oil-producing allies (OPEC+) "have been taking proactive and pre-emptive actions to stabilize the market based on detailed research and analysis".

In early April, OPEC+ announced voluntary production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day from May until the end of 2023, as "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

"The move prompted oil prices to rise above 80 U.S. Dollars a barrel, after falling to 70 dollars a barrel in March. However, crude prices have in recent weeks pulled back to the level prior to the OPEC+ cuts, amid continued recession risks and demand concerns.

Regarding the financial side of the crude market, the OPEC chief said on Thursday that the organization has been "observing an accelerated trend in speculative trading, with investors and other players trading futures and options at faster rates, sometimes severely impacting market liquidity and hindering price discovery mechanisms."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price March April May Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

3 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

11 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.