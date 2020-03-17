Head of Russian Central Bank to Hold Press Conference Friday After Board Meeting on Rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, will hold an extraordinary press conference on Friday online after a meeting of the board on rates, the press service of the financial regulator said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, will hold an extraordinary press conference on Friday online after a meeting of the board on rates, the press service of the financial regulator said Tuesday.

"The press conference will take place in addition to the published schedule of press conferences on credit and monetary policies," the press service said.

The live stream will be available on the Bank of Russia website and its social networks. The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 GMT).