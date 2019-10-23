(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Lukoil and Saudi Aramco are discussing opportunities for cooperation on the African continent and elsewhere, Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of the company, said Wednesday.

"We are always discussing joint opportunities with them, and they are showing interest in other countries, in Africa, but for now, this is at the stage of research and talks," Alekperov said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

