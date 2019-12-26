UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russia's VTB Bank Says Privatization Options Limited Due To Sanctions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:01 AM

Head of Russia's VTB Bank Says Privatization Options Limited Due to Sanctions

The options for Russia's VTB Bank to be privatized are currently few and complicated because the bank has been targeted by international sanctions, the bank's president, Andrey Kostin, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The options for Russia's VTB Bank to be privatized are currently few and complicated because the bank has been targeted by international sanctions, the bank's president, Andrey Kostin, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said that VTB was among 293 entities in the works to be privatized throughout 2020-2022.

"Options are scarce, options are complicated, [because there are] sanctions after all," Kostin told reporters.

VTB has been under sanctions by the United States and the European Union since 2014, limited in its avenues to attract financing.

VTB is 60.9 percent owned by the Russian government through its Federal Agency for State Property Management and the Ministry of Finance. Earlier in October, Kostin said that sanctions were painfully limiting the bank's ability to decrease the government's share. He also said that in legal terms privatization would not amount to a breach of sanction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Bank United States October All Government Share

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

13 minutes ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

13 minutes ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Plans to Double Investments to $6 ..

13 minutes ago

Little Christmas cheer as French transport strike ..

13 minutes ago

Pope's Christmas message appeals for peace in glob ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.