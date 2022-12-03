UrduPoint.com

Head Of Zelenskyy's Office Proposes Setting Price Cap On Russian Oil At $30 Per Barrel

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Proposes Setting Price Cap on Russian Oil at $30 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The price cap of $60 per barrel expected to be put on Russian oil should be cut to $30 so that it can lead to serious consequences for the Russian economy, head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Saturday.

The G7 nations and Australia issued a statement on Friday, saying they had reached an agreement on the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be set at $60 per barrel. The price cap will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, according to the joint statement. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.

"Following the EU, G7 and Australia introduced a price cap for seaborne Russian crude oil at the level of $60 per barrel.

It is everything that has been proposed by the Yermak-McFaul Group, though it should be reduced to at least $30 to sooner destroy the economy (of Russia)," Yermak said on social media.

On Friday, the European Union also reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value.

On November 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a price ceiling on Russian oil at $30 per barrel so that it could have a greater impact on the Russian economy.

