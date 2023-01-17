Headline Inflation May Have Peaked But Not Food, Service Costs - WEF Officials

Headline inflation has possibly peaked across the world but the prices of food and services have not and policymakers are likely to see more challenges from these sectors, economists, business leaders and officials attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) discussion on tackling costs of living said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Headline inflation has possibly peaked across the world but the prices of food and services have not and policymakers are likely to see more challenges from these sectors, economists, business leaders and officials attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) discussion on tackling costs of living said on Tuesday.

"We know that food prices have come down but raw food prices have not; they are still about 30% above 2019 levels," International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said. "We know that the pass-through from raw food prices to retail prices takes a while. So, we haven't seen the (full) effect yet and we are likely to see retail price inflation in food ... going up, especially in the emerging developed world."

Gopinath said inflation surged from the global demand for goods as most coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns ended.

While the Ukraine conflict heightened price pressures for a while, they still came down from tight monetary policies, lower Chinese demand during the "COVID-zero" policy until the end of 2022 and milder winter weather in the northern hemisphere that has reduced the need for heating fuels, she said.

However, Gopinath emphasized that "stickier aspects of inflation, like the services sector, will take longer to sort out."

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner concurred with Gopinath, saying the threat of inflation from spending on core goods and services was far from over.

"We presented a protective shield for private households and small-and-medium enterprises," Lindner said. "We have an amount of up to 200 billion euros for 2023 and 2024, to pay in the form of electricity price and gas price breaks."

Lindner noted that Germany must think about an exit from the current policy given that it cannot allow itself to continue spending such amounts of money.

"Even Germany has its budgetary limits, and it's crucial to return to sustainably sound public finances," he added.

Alan Jope, CEO of the multinational consumer goods company Unilever, said China has accumulated $2 trillion in savings from the coornavirus pandemic and the world should gear up for "revenge spending" by the Chinese.

"That's going to show up in travel and domestic consumption," Jope said. "And I think that could be the disruptor that slows down the ending of inflation. That's a very big variable in the supply and demand can strut, so that's one to watch carefully."

Former White House economic adviser Laura D'Andrea Tyson told the discussion that inflation in the United States could ultimately stabilize at 3%, instead of the 2% target the Federal Reserve has pursued for nearly three decades.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 6.5% during the year to December, after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June. The drop came after continuous interest rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December.

Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Despite its aggressive monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per annum level preferred by the Fed.

Services inflation in the United States rose to 7.5% year-on-year in December, up from 7.25% the prior month and the highest since August 1982. New York Fed President John Williams has identified core goods and core services minus housing, along with housing itself as the three inner layers of the US "inflation onion."