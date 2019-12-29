Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Gas Companies Meet for Final Approval of Package Deal- Gazprom

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The top management of Russia's Gazprom and Ukrainian gas companies, as well as ministries, have joined the ongoing negotiations on gas between Kiev and Moscow in the Austrian capital of Vienna for the final approval of the transit package documents, a Gazprom representative said on Sunday.

"The leadership of Gazprom and Ukrainian companies and ministries are in Vienna for the final approval of the package of documents in accordance with the Protocol of December 20," the company said.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after the expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Ukraine's Naftogaz and anti-monopoly disputes with Kiev by December 29.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Moscow and Kiev agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims.

The protocol also envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.