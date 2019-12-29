UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heads Of Russian, Ukrainian Gas Companies Meet For Final Approval Of Package Deal- Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Gas Companies Meet for Final Approval of Package Deal- Gazprom

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The top management of Russia's Gazprom and Ukrainian gas companies, as well as ministries, have joined the ongoing negotiations on gas between Kiev and Moscow in the Austrian capital of Vienna for the final approval of the transit package documents, a Gazprom representative said on Sunday.

"The leadership of Gazprom and Ukrainian companies and ministries are in Vienna for the final approval of the package of documents in accordance with the Protocol of December 20," the company said.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after the expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Ukraine's Naftogaz and anti-monopoly disputes with Kiev by December 29.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Moscow and Kiev agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims.

The protocol also envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Vienna Kiev Price Hub January December Gas Sunday 2020 All Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

51 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect â€˜People o ..

2 hours ago

UAE praised for â€˜collective wisdomâ€™ in space i ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.