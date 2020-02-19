The CEO of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, Alexey Miller, and the CEO of Austria's OMV, Rainer Seele, have held a meeting to discuss prospects of cooperation and the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid Washington's restrictions, Gazprom said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The CEO of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, Alexey Miller, and the CEO of Austria's OMV, Rainer Seele, have held a meeting to discuss prospects of cooperation and the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid Washington's restrictions, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"Today, a working meeting was held in Moscow between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and OMV AG CEO Rainer Seele. The sides have discussed the current state of the cooperation and its prospects. They have touched upon gas deliveries in particular," Gazprom said in a statement.

"The sides have paid special attention to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the Russian energy giant added.

OMV is among the European companies engaged in the Nord Stream 2 project together with Gazprom. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. OMV, which invested $124 million in the Nord Stream 2 in 2019 alone, said earlier this month it did not expect the pipeline construction to resume soon after being suspended due to US sanctions.