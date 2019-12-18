UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearing On Vostochny Bank's $140.8Mln Suit Against Baring Vostok, Calvey Delayed To Jan 16

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:02 PM

Hearing on Vostochny Bank's $140.8Mln Suit Against Baring Vostok, Calvey Delayed to Jan 16

An arbitration court in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has postponed to January 16 preliminary hearings on Vostochny Bank's lawsuit for recovery of over 8.8 billion rubles ($140.8 million) from Evison, a company controlled by the Baring Vostok investment fund, and Michael Calvey, the fund's founder, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) An arbitration court in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region has postponed to January 16 preliminary hearings on Vostochny Bank's lawsuit for recovery of over 8.8 billion rubles ($140.8 million) from Evison, a company controlled by the Baring Vostok investment fund, and Michael Calvey, the fund's founder, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The lawsuit against Evison, which used to own a controlling stake in Vostochny Bank, is related to alleged financial misreporting, which led to losses for the bank.

"The hearing is postponed to January 16, 3.30 pm. [local time, 06:30 GMT]. [As for] Calvey, a notification has been sent ... but the delivery attempt has failed, we will try to send one more notification," the judge said.

The arbitration court in Amur Region's Blagoveshchensk is currently considering another claim of Vostochny Bank against the same defendants, for recovery of over 9.8 billion rubles. The court ruled on September 3 to freeze the 41.6 percent stake of Evison, now a minority shareholder, in the bank as a provisional remedy. In May, the court ordered that Evison sell 9.99 percent of its shares to another holding, following which it lost majority control in Vostochny Bank.

Vostochny Bank stepped into the spotlight in February, after Calvey was arrested on charges of defrauding the bank of 2.5 billion rubles. Calvey, who insists he is not guilty, has been held under house arrest since April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Minority Russia Company Bank Vostok Blagoveshchensk Same Turkish Lira January February April May September From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistani TV viewers say they ..

9 minutes ago

Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup: Peshawar Co ..

15 minutes ago

Lawyers’ attack on PIC: LHC summons Punjab Chief ..

25 minutes ago

PM's efforts to resolve Kashmir issue to be fruitf ..

40 minutes ago

Comedy night to be held on Dec 21

40 minutes ago

A three day long Food,Musical festival to begin by ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.