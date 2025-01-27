Open Menu

Heavy Burden Of Rs103b Imposed On Gird Electricity Consumers Due To Net Metering

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:35 PM

Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering

80% of consumers in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Rawalpindi have joined net metering system

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) The heavy burden of Rs103 billion imposed on grid electricity consumers due to net metering, the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The government started considering shifting the solar net metering system to a gross metering mechanism.

The sources said that in 2021, solar net metering connections accounted for 321 MW of electricity, which has increased to 3,277 MW in 2024. By 2034, these connections could rise to 12,377 MW.

The sources further revealed that 80% of consumers in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Rawalpindi have joined the net metering system.

Currently, the number of net metering consumers rose to 226,440, which accounted for just 0.

6% of the total 37 million electricity consumers.

Last year, net metering imposed a heavy financial burden of Rs103 billion on electricity consumers relying on the grid. The power division sources stated that a viable plan is under consideration to prevent further burden on grid consumers in the future.

The government is likely to replace the solar net metering system with a gross metering mechanism, under which the electricity purchase rate will drop from Rs21 per unit to Rs8-9 per unit.

The sources warned that if a new policy is not introduced in time, the current rooftop solar policy could add a burden of Rs503 billion to the system over the next decade.

