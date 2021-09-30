Heavy sugar stock seized

At least 250 sugar bags being stocked at local karyana store were recovered during raid on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 250 sugar bags being stocked at local karyana store were recovered during raid on Thursday.

Official sources said raid was conducted on report issued by special branch.

Assistant Commissioner Fiaz Ahmad sealed Manzoor Karyana Store owned by Shahid Manzoor located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed after recovering sugar bags.

The owner was fined about Rs 10, 000 on the spot.

Later talking to media persons, AC said action against stockists would be continued on daily basis.

He said sale of sugar would be ensured on rates only fixed by the government.

It's pertinent to note that official rate for sugar's sale was fixed Rs 90 across the country.