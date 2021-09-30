UrduPoint.com

Heavy Sugar Stock Seized

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Heavy sugar stock seized

At least 250 sugar bags being stocked at local karyana store were recovered during raid on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 250 sugar bags being stocked at local karyana store were recovered during raid on Thursday.

Official sources said raid was conducted on report issued by special branch.

Assistant Commissioner Fiaz Ahmad sealed Manzoor Karyana Store owned by Shahid Manzoor located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed after recovering sugar bags.

The owner was fined about Rs 10, 000 on the spot.

Later talking to media persons, AC said action against stockists would be continued on daily basis.

He said sale of sugar would be ensured on rates only fixed by the government.

It's pertinent to note that official rate for sugar's sale was fixed Rs 90 across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sale Media Government

Recent Stories

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanista ..

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish comp ..

WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish companies

21 minutes ago
 World Athletics open probe into Belarus athlete in ..

World Athletics open probe into Belarus athlete incident

29 seconds ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for August ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for August

31 seconds ago
 EU Rejects La Paz Allegations Linking Its Envoy to ..

EU Rejects La Paz Allegations Linking Its Envoy to Political Crisis in Bolivia

32 seconds ago
 KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation p ..

KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation projects

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.