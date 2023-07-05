Open Menu

HEC, China Window Arranges Seminar To Mark Ten Years Of CPEC, BRI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and China Window on Wednesday organized an international seminar titled "Decade of CPEC and BRI" to mark the ten-year completion of the project

The event among others was attended by international delegates, investors, stakeholders, businessmen and people from a cross-section of society.

The event among others was attended by international delegates, investors, stakeholders, businessmen and people from a cross-section of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali paid tributes to Amjad Aziz Malik for organizing the event and said that we should analyze the factors that made China one of the growing economy of the world.

He said that we must revisit our policies and planning that negatively impacted the country's progress and development.

"We must work in cohesion to lead the country on the way of progress", he said and added that "political parties of the country should also work to attain the goal of progress and prosperity".

KP Governor said that the business community should devise a comprehensive plan to benefit from CPEC and tap the potential of our talented youngsters for promoting business activities. He said that we must venture into new fields of emerging technologies and explore the opportunities in existing global scenarios.

The seminar was also addressed by the caretaker information minister, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel who highlighted the importance of CPEC for Pakistan and China.

More Stories From Business