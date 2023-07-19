HEC employees thanked SAPM for getting their salaries release

A five-member delegation of Mazdoor Itehad Comittee of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), Hattar called on Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A five-member delegation of Mazdoor Itehad Comittee of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), Hattar called on Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the minister of state for his role in getting the salaries of 230 employees of HEC released before Eid, said a press release.

HEC is a public sector company working under State Engineering Corporation under the aegis of Ministry of Industries and Production at Industrial Estate Hattar, Haripur.