Heineken Q1 Profit Plummets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Heineken Q1 profit plummets

Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that first-quarter net profit plunged 68.5 percent, hit by novel coronavirus

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that first-quarter net profit plunged 68.5 percent, hit by novel coronavirus.

The company said net profit fell to 94 million Euros ($102 million), as the volume of sales fell in March.

Heineken chief executive Jean-Fran ois van Boxmeer said measures to contain the crisis was "having a significant impact" on the company's business.

Sales as measured by volume grew by five percent in the first quarter, but slipped 2.4 percent in March, a statement said.

"The initial impact of the COVID-19 crisis is visible in the volume performance of this quarter and is expected to worsen in the second quarter of 2020," it added.

