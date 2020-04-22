Heineken Q1 profit plummets

Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that first-quarter net profit plunged 68.5 percent, hit by novel coronavirus

The company said net profit fell to 94 million Euros ($102 million), as the volume of sales fell in March.

Heineken chief executive Jean-Fran ois van Boxmeer said measures to contain the crisis was "having a significant impact" on the company's business.

Sales as measured by volume grew by five percent in the first quarter, but slipped 2.4 percent in March, a statement said.

"The initial impact of the COVID-19 crisis is visible in the volume performance of this quarter and is expected to worsen in the second quarter of 2020," it added.