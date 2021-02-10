Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs as virus hit

Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Wednesday it would cut around 8,000 jobs worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic saw it record a net loss of 204 million euros ($247 million) in 2020

"The Covid-19 pandemic and governments' measures continue to have a material impact on our markets and business," Heineken said in a statement accompanying its results for last year.