UrduPoint.com

Heineken To Transfer Russia Business To New Owner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Heineken to Transfer Russia Business to New Owner

Dutch brewing company Heineken will leave Russia and transfer the local business to a new owner due to the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement made by the company on Monday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Dutch brewing company Heineken will leave Russia and transfer the local business to a new owner due to the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement made by the company on Monday.

"Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that HEINEKEN's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia. We aim for an orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws. To ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our employees and to minimise the risk of nationalisation, we concluded that it is essential that we continue with the recently reduced operations during this transition period," the company said.

In Russia, Heineken produces beer under the brands Okhota, Bochkarev, Zhigulevskoye and others.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Luhansk Donetsk February Media

Recent Stories

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Austr ..

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

12 minutes ago
 PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of ..

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

17 minutes ago
 Conspirators to bite dust as entire nation stands ..

Conspirators to bite dust as entire nation stands by PM Imran: Farrukh

25 seconds ago
 IHC stays ECP's action in matter pertaining PM's p ..

IHC stays ECP's action in matter pertaining PM's political activities

26 seconds ago
 PTA organizes training workshops on IPV6 for mobil ..

PTA organizes training workshops on IPV6 for mobile operators & ISPs

28 seconds ago
 Haleem alleges opposition of conspiring against ho ..

Haleem alleges opposition of conspiring against homeland on behest of foreign po ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>