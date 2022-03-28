Heineken to Transfer Russia Business to New Owner

Dutch brewing company Heineken will leave Russia and transfer the local business to a new owner due to the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement made by the company on Monday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Dutch brewing company Heineken will leave Russia and transfer the local business to a new owner due to the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement made by the company on Monday.

"Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that HEINEKEN's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia. We aim for an orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws. To ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our employees and to minimise the risk of nationalisation, we concluded that it is essential that we continue with the recently reduced operations during this transition period," the company said.

In Russia, Heineken produces beer under the brands Okhota, Bochkarev, Zhigulevskoye and others.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.