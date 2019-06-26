Help desk set up for Tax Amnesty Scheme in Faisalabad

A help desk was set up for guidance of general public about Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 here at Regional Tax Office Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A help desk was set up for guidance of general public about Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 here at Regional Tax Office Faisalabad.

Spokesman of tax office said on Wednesday that Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue will supervise this desk which will remain active up to June 30 (Sunday) evening.