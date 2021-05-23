Helvetas swiss vows for strengthening rural economy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Country head Helvetas Swiss Inter-cooperation Pakistan, Dr Arjumand Nizami on Sunday vowed for strengthening the rural economy in Pakistan to provide employment and health facilities to the common man.

In a rural economy, women's economic empowerment,employment and provision of basic living facilities have always been our top priority, Dr. Arjumand Nizami said this while addressing to the handing over ceremony of the equipment for technologically up-gradation of the Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC) facility in Lahore and its sub-centres in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Sargodha.

She said that economic empowerment of women and provision of food to children is an integral part of rural and urban economy and our organization is committed to providing basic facilities of the life to the people.

Dr. Arjumand said that Helvetas is believes on women empowerment where all men and women determine the course of their lives in dignity and security.

Helvetas is active in five working areas: water, food and climate, education, jobs and private sector development, governance, gender and social equity, she informed.

Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation organized a ceremony at PHDC to officially hand over the equipment that will technologically upgrade PHDC facility in Lahore and its sub-centres of District Health Development Centres (DHDCs), in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Sargodha.

On this occasion Programme Manager of Helvetas Ms. Zainab Shumail said that Helvetas is supporting the provincial Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab in strengthening Health facilities in addition to provide Covid response equipment.

She thanked the officials of the provincial health department for support and cooperation.

The set of equipment provided by Helvetas includes computers, LED screens, printers, Zoom cameras, multimedia and sound systems with conference mics; the PHDC and DHDCs are focal training institutes of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab.

The technological upgradation of PHDC and DHDCs in Cap-COVID target districts will enable Cap-COVID to achieve its aim of reinforcing the Punjab provincial government's ongoing efforts of building capacity of its healthcare personnel in tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by Director PHDC Dr. Aamer Mufti, Additional Director PHDC Director Dr. Sarah Umair, Program Director Lahore Dr. Sarwar Sadiq, Program Director DHDC Sargodha Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Program Director Sheikhupura Dr. Adil Shahzad and Program Director Gujranwala Dr. Lubna Shaheen along with the Helvetas team.

The provision is part of Helvetas's project 'Improving National Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan (Cap-COVID), which the organization is implementing in Punjab and KP.

The project will equip provincial health departments and health facilities in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mardan and Peshawar with medical equipment, PPEs and sanitation facilities to reinforce their response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also raise awareness on COVID-19 and capacity building trainings of health care professionals in collaboration with the provincial health departments and their relevant capacity- building units (the PHDC in Punjab)."