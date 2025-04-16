'HEMS 2025, International Expo' To Commence On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday announced that the Health, Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS) will officially commence on April 17 at the Lahore Expo Centre, with participation expected from over 860 foreign delegates representing countries across the globe.
Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the provincial government, the event has been successfully arranged within a short span of just one month—marking a significant achievement for Pakistan, said a press release.
The HEMS is part of a series of sector-specific trade exhibitions previously held in Pakistan, including those focused on food, textiles, and other industries.
Speaking about the expo, Jam Kamal Khan stated, “This event is a practical step towards restoring investor confidence in Pakistan.”
He highlighted key economic indicators showing positive trends such as rising remittances, growth in the stock market, declining inflation, and decreasing policy rates—factors that are drawing international investors to Pakistan.
He said delegates from Europe, China, Africa, the United States, and the middle East will explore investment and trade opportunities across Pakistan’s mineral, engineering, fashion, and other industrial sectors. The show is expected to foster business engagements, encourage partnerships, and unlock export opportunities, he added.
Jam Kamal said, “These foreign delegates are not just here to observe—they’re here to explore real opportunities, understand the market potential, and engage meaningfully with Pakistan’s industrial landscape.”
He also praised the dedication of the local business community, who are actively showcasing their products, technologies, and expertise through pavilions that reflect Pakistan’s export strength.
The minister emphasized that global challenges are creating new windows of opportunity for Pakistan, and events like HEMS are a testament to the country’s resilience and readiness. “This is more than an exhibition—it’s a symbol of Pakistan’s growing international trust, economic potential, and emerging global presence.”
Recent Stories
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey
More Stories From Business
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday6 minutes ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-216 minutes ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver46 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme46 minutes ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance2 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase2 hours ago
-
LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 755 points2 hours ago
-
Grand forum held to mobilize business community for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa3 hours ago
-
Haroon for institutional reforms to enhance skill training3 hours ago
-
Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.348,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to convert banana plant waste into textile material4 hours ago