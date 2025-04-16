'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday announced that the Health, Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS) will officially commence on April 17 at the Lahore Expo Centre, with participation expected from over 860 foreign delegates representing countries across the globe.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the provincial government, the event has been successfully arranged within a short span of just one month—marking a significant achievement for Pakistan, said a press release.

The HEMS is part of a series of sector-specific trade exhibitions previously held in Pakistan, including those focused on food, textiles, and other industries.

Speaking about the expo, Jam Kamal Khan stated, “This event is a practical step towards restoring investor confidence in Pakistan.”

He highlighted key economic indicators showing positive trends such as rising remittances, growth in the stock market, declining inflation, and decreasing policy rates—factors that are drawing international investors to Pakistan.

He said delegates from Europe, China, Africa, the United States, and the middle East will explore investment and trade opportunities across Pakistan’s mineral, engineering, fashion, and other industrial sectors. The show is expected to foster business engagements, encourage partnerships, and unlock export opportunities, he added.

Jam Kamal said, “These foreign delegates are not just here to observe—they’re here to explore real opportunities, understand the market potential, and engage meaningfully with Pakistan’s industrial landscape.”

He also praised the dedication of the local business community, who are actively showcasing their products, technologies, and expertise through pavilions that reflect Pakistan’s export strength.

The minister emphasized that global challenges are creating new windows of opportunity for Pakistan, and events like HEMS are a testament to the country’s resilience and readiness. “This is more than an exhibition—it’s a symbol of Pakistan’s growing international trust, economic potential, and emerging global presence.”