Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia Worth $660Mln - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The German company Henkel AG, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household and industrial chemicals, announced on Thursday that it is selling its business in Russia to a consortium of local investors for 54 billion rubles ($660 million).

"Henkel has signed an agreement on the sale of its business activities in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors.

In April 2022, the company had announced the decision to exit from Russia... The agreed purchase price amounts to 54 billion rubles, which corresponds to around 600 million Euros. The relevant Russian authorities have already approved the transaction; the final closing is still pending," the company said in a statement.

The consortium that will acquire Henkel's business in Russia includes Augment Investments, Kismet Capital Group and Elbrus Services, according to the company.