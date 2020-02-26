UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hermes Bags Record Results In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Hermes bags record results in 2019

French luxury goods maker Hermes said Wednesday it notched up record sales in 2019, driven primarily on the back of strong demand in Asia, but it was too early to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus on its busines

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :French luxury goods maker Hermes said Wednesday it notched up record sales in 2019, driven primarily on the back of strong demand in Asia, but it was too early to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus on its business.

Hermes said revenues rose 15.4 percent to 6.9 billion Euros ($7.4 billion) last year and net profit esd up 8.7 percent to 1.53 billion euros.

"Hermes achieved outstanding performances... based on a balanced growth in all the business lines and in all the geographical areas," said chief executive Axel Dumas.

However, it was "still too early to draw any conclusions" about the impact of the coronavirus, Dumas said.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than half of Hermes' annual sales.

"This has happened in an important country and at an important time of the year," namely the Chinese new year, the CEO said.

"We have 43 stores in the region, if you include China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. At one point, we had to close 11 of them. At present, four are still closed," he continued.

"We're seeing a potential normalisation but it's too early to know when business will start to rebound," he said.

No Hermes employee had so far been taken ill, and the group had not so far experienced any supply problems.

"Around 80 percent of our production is in France," Dumas said.

Looking ahead, Hermes said that "in the medium term, despite economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Business China France Hong Kong Macau Dumas 2019 All Asia Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

9 minutes ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

11 minutes ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

18 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices slide as virus sweeps globe

28 seconds ago

2nd Int'l Public health conference deliberates on ..

29 seconds ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.