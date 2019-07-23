Hermes defies trade tensions as China leads growth

Global trade tensions may have sapped growth for many firms, but luxury handbag maker Hermes said Tuesday it posted a double-digit rise in second quarter sales thanks in part to China

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Global trade tensions may have sapped growth for many firms, but luxury handbag maker Hermes said Tuesday it posted a double-digit rise in second quarter sales thanks in part to China.

For the months of April through June the firm recorded a 14.7 percent increase in sales to 1.67 billion Euros ($1.87 billion), beating the consensus of analyst forecasts compiled by both Factset and Bloomberg.

Over the first half of the year sales rose by 15.1 percent to 3.28 billion euros.

"Hermes sales were very dynamic in the first half of 2019, in all regions and in all business lines," said chief executive Axel Dumas.

Asia excluding Japan led the growth among regions, where sales jumped by 18.6 percent in the second quarter when exchange rates changes are excluded, "with positive momentum in continental China and double-digit growth in all other countries in the area," Hermes said in a statement.

Financial Director Eric du Halgouet acknowledged that sales in Hong Kong were impacted by the pro-democracy demonstrations in June, with two of its six shops there having to make brief closures However he noted that sales growth there was still in the double digits for the half year.

Sales rose by nearly 10 percent in Japan and the Americas as well.

Jewellery and home products enjoyed the best second quarter growth of nearly 21 percent, although it makes up less than 8 percent of total sales.

The main business line that includes handbags rose by 12.2 percent, while the ready-to-wear and fashion accessories unit rose by 16.9 percent.

"In the medium term, despite growing economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the Group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates," said Hermes.