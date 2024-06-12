Hezbollah rains rockets on Israel after strike kills commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lebanese group Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets at Israel on Wednesday and vowed to intensify its attacks after an Israeli strike killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since its Palestinian group attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

The exchanges have escalated in recent weeks, with Hezbollah stepping up its use of drones to attack Israeli military positions and Israel hitting back with targeted strikes against the group.

"We will increase the intensity, strength, quantity and quality of our attacks," said senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaking at the funeral of commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, who was killed in Tuesday's Israeli strike.

In Doha, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls Wednesday for a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border and said a long-sought Gaza ceasefire deal would "take a tremendous amount of pressure out of the system".

Hezbollah in statements said it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at three bases and a barracks in northern Israel.

The group said it also struck a "military factory" with guided missiles "in response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy".