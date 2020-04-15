TYRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) More than 20,000 families in southern Lebanon fell below the poverty line due to economic hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Haidar Haidar, the coordinator of humanitarian aid in the Hezbollah movement, told Sputnik.

Hezbollah is assisting the Lebanese government in tackling the pandemic in the country's south, specifically by providing food, cash and medical supplies to families in need.

"We have arranged for over ten centers across southern Lebanon where we accept donations and food and where people apply for assistance. We make lists and we have data about the affected families - some 20,000 of them affected by the coronavirus and 7,000 of them just poor families which need help," Haidar said.

According to the coordinator, Hezbollah has volunteers who deliver food kits - with meat, vegetables and fruits enough for a couple of days - directly to the people in need.

Over the past two months, some 20,000 such kits worth over $600,000 were delivered and the demand is expected to grow during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan, he added.

Haidar stressed that all aid is funded from within the country and there was no need in foreign contributions.

The organization keeps the recipients anonymous out of respect for their privacy and dignity, Haidar said, adding that help is not limited to people of any particular belief system.

Since mid-October of last year, Lebanon has been living through an exacerbating economic crisis. Mass protests eventually resulted in a change of government, but no particular relief ensued in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent set of response measures, such declaring a state of emergency, halting services and closing businesses.

The COVID-19 toll in Lebanon is 641 cases, including 21 fatalities, as of Tuesday.