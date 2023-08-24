Open Menu

Hi-Tech Hybrid Seeds Combat Climate Challenges And Ensure Agricultural Resilience: Shahzad Ali Malik

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Hi-Tech hybrid seeds combat climate challenges and ensure agricultural resilience: Shahzad Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said the use of Hi-Tech hybrid seeds plays a vital role in mitigating the challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns and changing climate conditions.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed he said in recent years, the agriculture industry has undergone a transformative shift with the adoption of Hi-Tech hybrid seeds.

He said the impact of these seeds on the economy cannot be overstated.

He said it increased productivity which directly contributes to food security and stability in prices, ensuring a steady supply of agricultural produce.

The utilization of such seeds leads to the development of a diverse range of high-value crops that not only broaden the agricultural product portfolio but also offer farmers the opportunity to tap into lucrative markets for specialized produce, ultimately boosting their income and contributing to rural economic growth, he remarked.

Shahzad Ali said the importance of these seeds in the agriculture sector goes beyond just enhancing crop yield; it has a profound impact on the economy at large.

By promoting higher productivity, improved resilience, and diversified crops, these seeds contribute to food security, economic growth, and employment opportunities, he added.

He said it is crucial that we continue to invest in research, education, and infrastructure to maximize the benefits that Hi-Tech hybrid seeds offer to both the agriculture sector and the overall economy.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said the adoption of Hi-Tech hybrid seeds also translates into increased employment opportunities within the agricultural sector.

As farmers transition to these advanced seeds, there is a growing demand for skilled labour, ranging from crop management and pest control to agricultural technology experts, he added.

He said this influx of jobs can help alleviate unemployment pressures, particularly in rural areas where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy.

Leader of the delegation Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed said these seeds are the result of meticulous cross-breeding and advanced biotechnology, aimed at enhancing crop yield, resilience, and quality. Their ability to combine the best traits from different plant varieties has revolutionized agricultural practices across the globe, he concluded.

