UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Capacity Scanner To Be Installed At Karachi Airport: Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:53 PM

High capacity scanner to be installed at Karachi Airport: Adviser

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) agreed to install a state-of-the-art high capacity scanner at Karachi Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) agreed to install a state-of-the-art high capacity scanner at Karachi Airport.

Installation of scanner will enable export consignments of vegetables and fruits, especially mangoes, to be scanned in the shortest possible time, the adviser said this on his official twitter account .

Razak Dawood said hat simultaneously with the building of the scanner, a particular shed at the airport would also be constructed where the export shipments of fruits could be stored and protected from the weather.

He said the scanner would help remove barriers in the smooth export of perishable items leading to an increase in fruit exports.

He said the Ministry of Commerce had released Rs 1,154 million for the non-textiles sector, and Rs 1,346 million for the textiles sector, a total of R. 2,500 million under Duty Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

He hoped this would resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Prime Minister Exports Twitter Commerce Textile From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1000 Engineers, Technical Staff of the Countr ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC announces 'Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy' for ..

3 minutes ago

Nasir Shah condoles demise of Khursheed Shah's nep ..

3 minutes ago

Prime accused in TikTokers killing case arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.