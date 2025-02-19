High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan visit AirSial head office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan on Wednesday visited AirSial Limited corporate Head Office here.

The distinguished guest was warmly received by Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) AirSial Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chief Executive Officer AirSial Ameen Ahsan and Chief Operating Officer Tariq Amin.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced air connectivity. It was unanimously agreed to initiate AirSial’s operations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, marking a significant milestone in fostering economic and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani apprised His Excellency of AirSial’s ongoing efforts to secure the necessary approvals from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence flights to Bangladesh.

Chairman AirSial emphasized AirSial’s commitment to providing seamless and world-class air travel services, further solidifying the bond between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Chairman also requested His Excellency to simplify and facilitate the visa issuance process for Pakistani visitors. Easing visa procedures could enhance travel, business, and cultural interactions, benefiting both countries.

The visit concluded on a cordial note, with Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani expressing his gratitude to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner for his visit and his support in advancing this collaborative initiative. To commemorate the occasion, both parties exchanged souvenirs as a symbol of goodwill and partnership.

AirSial remains dedicated to expanding its network and delivering exceptional service, reinforcing its vision of connecting people and cultures across borders.