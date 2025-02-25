High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspiration

High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan, Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad has stressed the need for a unified approach to achieving the national aspiration on the 41st National Day of Brunei Darussalam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan, Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad has stressed the need for a unified approach to achieving the national aspiration on the 41st National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

This year’s theme, “Bersatu Mencapai Cita Negara”, which can be translated as “unified in achieving the country’s aspirations” reaffirms our belief that national unity is crucial in achieving sustainable development, particularly towards our Brunei Vision 2035, the Ambassador said.

High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan, Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad said this while addressing on the occasion 41st National Day of Brunei Darussalam event held here.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada addressed the event as Chief Guest along with the Dean of Diplomatic Corp, Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad, Ambassador Mr Wunna Han also participated in the 41st National Day’ of Brunei Darussalam celebration, 2025.

On behalf of all the staff of the Brunei High Commission in Islamabad, “We have the honour to express a heartfelt and warm welcome to everyone who participated in the event, as we celebrate the 41st National Day of Brunei

Darussalam.

He said that on this auspicious occasion, “we reflect on our journey as a sovereign and independent nation, guided by the vision and leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.”

The envoy said that Brunei and Pakistan share a warm and cordial friendship, founded on shared values and mutual respect.

Last year, “we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brunei and Pakistan; a significant milestone showing our longstanding relations. Our bilateral relations have been rooted in many areas, particularly in defense, education and people-to-people exchanges” he said.

Kamal Bashah said that both of the countries are also joined by the well-performing Pak-Brunei Investment Company, a joint venture between Brunei and Pakistan based in Karachi, as well as Mr. Waheed a young entrepreneur from Pakistan, who has successfully established a business in Brunei and has now called Brunei his second home.

He said that “I invite our esteemed guests to interact with them to hear their first-hand experiences, particularly in B-to-B engagements and understanding the business environment in Brunei and I deeply appreciate Pakistan’s support and cooperation in these areas, and we look forward to further strengthening our ties in years to come.”

Today,” we celebrate our 41st National Day, and we also reaffirm our commitment to working with our friends and partners on the world stage for a peaceful and prosperous future. I take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for joining us in this celebration” he said.

In his concluding remarks, he expressed his heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada for his presence and for gracing this event. Let us continue to uphold the spirit of unity, resilience, and progress.