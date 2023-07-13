High Commissioner of Ghana to Pakistan visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Ghana to Pakistan Eric Owusu Boateng visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the distinguished guest.

Addressing an important meeting with the Sialkot business community at SCCI Auditorium here on Thursday, High Commissioner of Ghana to Pakistan Eric Owusu Boateng acknowledged the need to transform economic and political relations into stronger economic ties.

He emphasized the importance of facilitating direct trade and addressing challenges like indirect sourcing and limited export channels.

He expressed his commitment to working closely with SCCI, promoting cooperation, exchanging information, and identifying tradable products.

While appreciating the trade and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Ghana, the President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik discussed the trade opportunities in both countries and highlighted to the distinguished guest the export products produced in Sialkot and their potential for consumption in the Ghanaian market.

SCCI President said that there was a huge potential to increase this volume of trade.

He said that Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country.

Mr. Malik said that currently the trade volume between the two countries was only around 60 million Dollars which could be increased by adopting a better trade strategy.

President SCCI emphasized the need to use important tools like single country exhibitions, B2B meetings and trade delegations to further improve bilateral trade links.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and SCCI Executive Committee members and Sialkot business community attended the meeting.