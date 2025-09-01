Open Menu

High Commissioner Of Kenya Visits PTA Office

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 08:03 PM

High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and former Army Chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Peter Mbogo Nauru along with Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache, Republic of Kenya, and Muhammad Hanif Janoo, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kenya, visited the office of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and former Army Chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Peter Mbogo Nauru along with Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache, Republic of Kenya, and Muhammad Hanif Janoo, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kenya, visited the office of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone).

They were warmly received by Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA – Central, and Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman PTA (S.Z). During the meeting, matters relating to enhancing bilateral trade in the leather sector and the promotion of natural products were thoroughly discussed.

On this occasion, Hamid Zahur and Dr. Danish Aman presented the crest of Pakistan Tanners Association to His Excellency as a token of goodwill.

Subsequently, the High Commissioner also visited a leather garment manufacturing unit, where he expressed great interest and appreciation upon witnessing the detailed processes involved in producing a finished leather garment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

5 minutes ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

5 minutes ago
 Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villa ..

Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala

1 minute ago
 ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail p ..

ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

1 minute ago
 Tremors felt in various cities

Tremors felt in various cities

1 minute ago
High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financi ..

Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation

5 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-w ..

IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-warrants

5 minutes ago
 BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 benefi ..

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business