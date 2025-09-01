High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and former Army Chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Peter Mbogo Nauru along with Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache, Republic of Kenya, and Muhammad Hanif Janoo, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kenya, visited the office of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and former Army Chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Peter Mbogo Nauru along with Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache, Republic of Kenya, and Muhammad Hanif Janoo, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kenya, visited the office of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone).

They were warmly received by Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA – Central, and Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman PTA (S.Z). During the meeting, matters relating to enhancing bilateral trade in the leather sector and the promotion of natural products were thoroughly discussed.

On this occasion, Hamid Zahur and Dr. Danish Aman presented the crest of Pakistan Tanners Association to His Excellency as a token of goodwill.

Subsequently, the High Commissioner also visited a leather garment manufacturing unit, where he expressed great interest and appreciation upon witnessing the detailed processes involved in producing a finished leather garment.