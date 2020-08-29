UrduPoint.com
High Commissioner Of Nepal Stresses To Explore Investment Avenues Among SAARC

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:32 PM

High Commissioner of Nepal stresses to explore investment avenues among SAARC

High Commissioner of Nepal to Pakistan Ms Sewa Adhikari Saturday stressed urgent need for exploring investment avenues in various sectors among SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Nepal to Pakistan Ms Sewa Adhikari Saturday stressed urgent need for exploring investment avenues in various sectors among SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member countries.

Talking to a delegation led by Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry which called on her, she said still there was a vast scope for economic integration which needed to be fully exploited.

She hoped new leadership Of SAARC Chamber would endeavour to further strengthen trade relations and economic ties among all member countries on priority and live upto aspirations of private sectors of either sides besides promoting business to business links among importers and exporters of the region.

Ms Sewa said exchange of business delegations must be encouraged for the development,progress, prosperity welfare and betterment of poor strata of the region by overcoming abject poverty.

She assured full cooperation to help achieve objectives of the chamber as enshrined in its charter. She appreciated the role of apex and allied bodies of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation ( SAARC) , working together to defuse the political rifts among the member countries and keeping the prime motive of regional integration alive.

She congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik and Senator Haji Ghulam Ali for assuming offices of President and Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry respectively.

Zubair Ahmad, member executive committee and acting Secretary General SAARC Chamber Zulfiqar Ali Butt were also present on the occasion.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said apex and allied bodies of SAARC are the true representation of people of the region and express their minds and hearts. He added that role of chamber is instrumental in promoting regional economic integration in South Asia and SAARC Chamber is most vibrant and active body of SAARC.

He said SAARC Chamber is actively engaged in business to business relationships, to voice interest of private sector of region and serve to promote exchange of commercial, technical, industrial management and scientific information, education and know-how amongst its members in South Asia.

Senator Haji Ghulam Ali urged the High Commissioner to play their constructive role in supporting SAARC mechanism and it's allied and apex institutions.

He said government of Pakistan and it's people are committed to SAARC mechanism. He thanked the High Commissioner for her good wishes and assurance for economic integration in the region.

He invited the High Commissioner to visit Peshawar for having direct interaction with private sector and observeculture of the frontier region of Pakistan.

