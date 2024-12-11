High Commissioner urges business community to leverage trade opportunities in Rwanda

(@FahadShabbir)

Fatou Harerimana, the High Commissioner of Rwanda on Wednesday paid her maiden visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and met with the newly elected body of the chamber

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Fatou Harerimana, the High Commissioner of Rwanda on Wednesday paid her maiden visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and met with the newly elected body of the chamber.

In her remarks, Fatou Harerimana commended RCCI's efforts in fostering trade activities and underscored Rwanda’s business-friendly environment, particularly its Ease of Doing business (EODB) policies. She emphasized the need for enhanced economic ties, stating.

“Pakistan and Rwanda share friendly relations based on mutual respect and growing economic cooperation. The private sectors of both countries must play an instrumental role in expanding these relations further” she said.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the opportunities available in Rwanda for Pakistani investors and businesses, inviting them to explore joint ventures and investment possibilities.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat presented an overview of the chamber's initiatives and contributions to promoting trade.

He also shared key insights into the existing trade data between Pakistan and Rwanda, highlighting key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, machinery, textiles, and tourism as promising areas for collaboration.

“The current bilateral trade volume is negligible, and there is a need to significantly enhance trade relations through strategic partnerships and joint ventures,” he emphasized.

Accompanying the High Commissioner were Mutuyimana Charlotte, Executive Assistant to the High Commissioner, and Maryam Zafar.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and exploring new opportunities for growth and prosperity.