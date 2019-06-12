UrduPoint.com
High Exports, Less Expenditures To Help Balance Twin Deficits: Dr Hafeez Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

High exports, less expenditures to help balance twin deficits: Dr Hafeez Sheikh

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said the government intended to balance the twins deficits through increasing exports and controlling extra expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said the government intended to balance the twins deficits through increasing exports and controlling extra expenditures.

The government has the biggest challenges to balance the twin deficits including foreign account and trade deficit for adopting the policy of exports-led growth in the country, he said while addressing a 'Post-Budget Press Briefing 'along with Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms, Khusro Bukhtyar, Federal Minister for Water and Power Umer Ayub Khan, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR ) Shabbar Zaidi along with the other officials of Ministry of Finance.

He said the government was adopting the austerity measures to control expenditures of both civil as well as armed forces to decrease the deficits in national budget.

The Adviser said that "we have not only decreased our expenditures in civilian side but the budget of armed forces has also been frozen to provide more resources to the less developed areas of Tribal region and Baluchistan." He said that the government has maintained the defense budget at Rs. 1150 billion threshold and no increase was made on this account.

He said that there would also be increase in social safety net andenhance the amount from Rs 100 billion to Rs 191 billion for providingthe facilities to the marginalized segment of society.

